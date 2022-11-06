Southern (NYSE:SO) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.23-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Southern from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp raised shares of Southern from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $64.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,542,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,533,860. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.51. Southern has a 12 month low of $60.71 and a 12 month high of $80.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.08%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SO. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,076,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Southern by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,776,000 after purchasing an additional 239,325 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Southern by 708.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 268,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,504,000 after purchasing an additional 235,701 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 246.6% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 285,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,669,000 after purchasing an additional 202,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,452,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,373,000 after purchasing an additional 190,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

