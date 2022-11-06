Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Bought by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,704 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,886,717,000 after buying an additional 1,213,767 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 557.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,671 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,194,000 after buying an additional 802,645 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,509,000. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,462,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,060,570 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,334,000 after purchasing an additional 525,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $37.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $52.79.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LUV shares. Melius started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.76.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

