S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $40,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 168.8% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $7.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $316.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,659,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,856. The stock has a market cap of $103.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $418.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Argus lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.50.

In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

