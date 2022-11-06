SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Stock Position Lowered by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,522 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.70% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $14,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QUS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 315,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,059,000 after purchasing an additional 36,756 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 110,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,906,000 after purchasing an additional 22,537 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 51,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

QUS traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.69. 38,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,719. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.38. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.14 and a fifty-two week high of $131.51.

