SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Purchased by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,578.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 910,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,170,000 after acquiring an additional 876,452 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 448.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 26,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 22,012 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 16,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,959,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.96. 13,883,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,178,452. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $133.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.85.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

