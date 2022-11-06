Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.67

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 43.67 ($0.50) and traded as low as GBX 38.02 ($0.44). Speedy Hire shares last traded at GBX 38.55 ($0.45), with a volume of 329,388 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 52 ($0.60) target price on shares of Speedy Hire in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

Speedy Hire Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 38.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 43.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £189.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 963.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Speedy Hire

In other news, insider Shatish D. Dasani acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of £16,000 ($18,499.25). In related news, insider Shatish D. Dasani bought 40,000 shares of Speedy Hire stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of £16,000 ($18,499.25). Also, insider David N. C. Garman bought 250,000 shares of Speedy Hire stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £107,500 ($124,291.83).

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

