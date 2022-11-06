Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.67

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 43.67 ($0.50) and traded as low as GBX 38.02 ($0.44). Speedy Hire shares last traded at GBX 38.55 ($0.45), with a volume of 329,388 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 52 ($0.60) target price on shares of Speedy Hire in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.
Speedy Hire Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 38.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 43.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £189.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 963.75.
About Speedy Hire
Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.
