Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.02) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of $69.8 million to $69.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.09 million. Sprout Social also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.10–$0.10 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPT. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.78.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Sprout Social Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SPT traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,714,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,575. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $142.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Sprout Social

In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 31,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William Thomas Stanley sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total value of $59,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,462.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 61,441 shares of company stock worth $3,742,946 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 941.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.