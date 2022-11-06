Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.02) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of $69.8 million to $69.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.09 million. Sprout Social also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.10–$0.10 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have issued reports on SPT. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.78.
Sprout Social Trading Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ:SPT traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,714,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,575. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $142.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.43.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Sprout Social
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 941.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.
Sprout Social Company Profile
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sprout Social (SPT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.