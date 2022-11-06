Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.10–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $254.00 million-$254.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $254.13 million. Sprout Social also updated its Q4 guidance to ($0.02) EPS.

Sprout Social Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $47.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.67 and its 200 day moving average is $57.43. Sprout Social has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $142.61.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPT shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.78.

In other news, Director William Thomas Stanley sold 900 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total transaction of $59,229.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,462.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $1,199,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,671,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William Thomas Stanley sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total transaction of $59,229.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,462.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,441 shares of company stock valued at $3,742,946. Corporate insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 15.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,779,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,388,000 after acquiring an additional 363,381 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 97.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,116,000 after buying an additional 179,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,683,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,160,000 after buying an additional 93,793 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 13.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 527,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,280,000 after buying an additional 60,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,812,000 after buying an additional 43,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

