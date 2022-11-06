Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.10–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $254.00 million-$254.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $254.13 million. Sprout Social also updated its Q4 guidance to ($0.02) EPS.
Sprout Social Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $47.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.67 and its 200 day moving average is $57.43. Sprout Social has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $142.61.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPT shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.78.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprout Social
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 15.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,779,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,388,000 after acquiring an additional 363,381 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 97.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,116,000 after buying an additional 179,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,683,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,160,000 after buying an additional 93,793 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 13.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 527,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,280,000 after buying an additional 60,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,812,000 after buying an additional 43,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.
Sprout Social Company Profile
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
