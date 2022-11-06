SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.85-$2.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43 billion-$1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion. SPX Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.85-2.95 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

SPX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $67.05 on Friday. SPX Technologies has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $68.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.13 and its 200 day moving average is $54.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $370.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SPX Technologies will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPXC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 8.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 130,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $341,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 21.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 8,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

About SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

