SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.85-2.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43-1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion. SPX Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.85-$2.95 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPXC. TheStreet raised shares of SPX Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

SPXC stock traded up $3.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.05. The stock had a trading volume of 394,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,430. SPX Technologies has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $68.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21.

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.43 million. Equities research analysts forecast that SPX Technologies will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SPX Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,946,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,207,000 after acquiring an additional 104,221 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,612,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,650,000 after buying an additional 64,267 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after buying an additional 47,309 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 2,475.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 43,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 210,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after buying an additional 42,709 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

