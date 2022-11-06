Stableford Capital II LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 45,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,000. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Stableford Capital II LLC owned 0.12% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TLH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13,298.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,595,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568,599 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 361.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,536,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,814 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,243,000 after purchasing an additional 371,613 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,038.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 385,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,322,000 after acquiring an additional 367,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,772,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,656,000 after acquiring an additional 342,477 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLH traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.81. 668,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,396. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $152.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.50 and a 200 day moving average of $117.17.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.