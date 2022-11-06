Stableford Capital II LLC Buys 3,762 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Stableford Capital II LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,484 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.4% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 50,695 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.79. The company had a trading volume of 55,638,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,511,800. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $353.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.81 and a 200 day moving average of $157.64. The firm has a market cap of $240.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $2,115,099.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $32,254.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,211.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,115,099.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,437,476 over the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on META shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $174.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $205.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.15.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

