Stableford Capital II LLC Decreases Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Stableford Capital II LLC lessened its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,169 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 768.4% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.99.

SLB stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.10. 16,764,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,947,525. The company has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.87. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $54.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

