Stableford Capital II LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Stableford Capital II LLC reduced its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,688 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $33,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 53.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.64.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of STZ traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $244.83. 939,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,162. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.48. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.59 and a 52 week high of $261.52. The company has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 789.80, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,032.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total transaction of $1,044,748.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,236 shares in the company, valued at $11,848,678.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total value of $1,044,748.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,236 shares in the company, valued at $11,848,678.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Stories

