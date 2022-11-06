Stableford Capital II LLC Has $723,000 Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Stableford Capital II LLC reduced its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 2.5% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 0.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX stock traded up $5.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.38. The stock had a trading volume of 431,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,860. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.94. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.01 and a 1-year high of $183.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.12.

In related news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 766 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $126,918.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,628.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $126,918.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,628.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James R. Groch purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.25 per share, with a total value of $211,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,331.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,148. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on WEX from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on WEX from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on WEX from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on WEX from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.08.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

