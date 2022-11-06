Stableford Capital II LLC Has $836,000 Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Stableford Capital II LLC decreased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,726,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,685,619. The firm has a market cap of $256.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

