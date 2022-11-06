Stableford Capital II LLC Purchases 9,771 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Stableford Capital II LLC raised its position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 386,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the quarter. Global X US Preferred ETF comprises about 4.0% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $8,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,719,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,906,000 after buying an additional 689,942 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,184,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,328,000 after buying an additional 345,074 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,842,000 after buying an additional 147,587 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,396,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,817,000 after purchasing an additional 271,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,346,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,654,000 after purchasing an additional 218,941 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X US Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X US Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

PFFD traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,966 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.22. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $25.77.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.