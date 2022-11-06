Stableford Capital II LLC Reduces Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Stableford Capital II LLC cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,624,980 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.21 on Friday, hitting $112.31. 17,541,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,080,716. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 28.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on XOM. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.86.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

