Stableford Capital II LLC Sells 2,076 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Stableford Capital II LLC trimmed its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,751,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,114,071,000 after buying an additional 497,536 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,927,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,755,384,000 after buying an additional 919,325 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Humana by 38.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,775,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,818,781,000 after buying an additional 2,453,565 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Humana by 7.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,164,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,812,264,000 after buying an additional 292,456 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Humana by 6.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,353,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,459,625,000 after buying an additional 201,702 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Humana to $547.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Humana Stock Down 1.9 %

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded down $10.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $552.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,519,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $503.15 and a 200-day moving average of $476.55. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $571.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.