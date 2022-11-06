Stableford Capital II LLC Sells 48,403 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Stableford Capital II LLC cut its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,403 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 115,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 22,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 411.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 51,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 41,132 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 59,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ROIC shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Up 3.2 %

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,139,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,298. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Profile

(Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.