Stableford Capital II LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Stableford Capital II LLC lowered its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,536 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 22,008 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Citigroup dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.24. 17,599,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,960,444. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $156.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.