Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.40-$3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.48 billion-$36.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.82 billion.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $7.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,194,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,570,863. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.79. The company has a market capitalization of $105.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.50%.

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Fubon Bank raised shares of Starbucks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 32.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.