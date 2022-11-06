Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUXGet Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.40-$3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.48 billion-$36.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.82 billion.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $7.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,194,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,570,863. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.79. The company has a market capitalization of $105.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Fubon Bank raised shares of Starbucks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 32.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

