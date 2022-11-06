STASIS EURO Market Cap Reaches $116.38 Million (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. One STASIS EURO token can now be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00004422 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $116.38 million and $4.48 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded down 5.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get STASIS EURO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.07 or 0.00598875 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,618.62 or 0.31194425 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000296 BTC.

STASIS EURO Token Profile

STASIS EURO launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STASIS EURO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STASIS EURO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.