State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 991,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 76,184 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in American International Group were worth $50,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter worth $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 60.9% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 474.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on American International Group to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.20.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

American International Group Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American International Group stock opened at $57.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.05 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.24. The company has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.19.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). American International Group had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 23.33%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.61%.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.