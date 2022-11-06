State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 840,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,520 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Johnson Controls International worth $40,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Motco boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 121.2% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $63.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.46. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.