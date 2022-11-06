State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 812,087 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,762 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Devon Energy worth $44,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 16.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on DVN. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $71.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.45. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $35.55 and a 52 week high of $79.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.13%.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.