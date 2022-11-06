State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $35.13 Million Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 336,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,055 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Nucor were worth $35,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 133.3% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.78.

Nucor Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NUE stock opened at $133.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.13. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $88.50 and a 1 year high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.28 EPS. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,450 shares of company stock worth $1,449,350. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.