State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $37.86 Million Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,717 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of MSCI worth $37,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 55.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 76.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of MSCI by 7.8% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In related news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,456,018. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Trading Up 2.2 %

MSCI Announces Dividend

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $460.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $440.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $438.83. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $376.41 and a 12 month high of $679.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSCI has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI to $504.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.25.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

