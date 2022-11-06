State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $38.49 Million Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 339,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 24,162 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $38,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after buying an additional 901,181 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $517,792,000 after acquiring an additional 67,468 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,066,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,372,000 after acquiring an additional 558,053 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 5.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,837,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,841,000 after acquiring an additional 97,569 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,448,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,636,000 after purchasing an additional 25,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

YUM stock opened at $121.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.05. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, September 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YUM. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.27.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

