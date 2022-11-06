State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,407 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $48,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,356,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,668,654,000 after purchasing an additional 136,848 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,651,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,131,171,000 after purchasing an additional 30,422 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $759,715,000 after buying an additional 254,823 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 46.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 746,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $471,801,000 after buying an additional 238,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 732,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $501,893,000 after acquiring an additional 45,606 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $815.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $732.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $684.38. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $845.24.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. MKM Partners raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive to $865.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $813.67.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.11, for a total value of $10,846,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 279,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,168,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.14, for a total value of $8,373,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 268,082 shares in the company, valued at $195,201,227.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.11, for a total transaction of $10,846,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 279,582 shares in the company, valued at $202,168,540.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,118 shares of company stock worth $30,155,029 in the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

