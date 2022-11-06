State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,088 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Global Payments worth $36,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in Global Payments by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 44,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Global Payments by 4.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 35,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Global Payments by 10.7% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Global Payments by 59.8% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GPN stock opened at $97.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 442.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.99 and a 12-month high of $153.76.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 454.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Global Payments to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.55.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

