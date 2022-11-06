State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 295,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,653 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $45,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 15,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 84.0% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.8% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 10.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 41.3% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Bank of America cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.41.

In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 149,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 149,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 66,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $174.76 per share, with a total value of $11,608,782.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,080,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,713,637.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab stock opened at $134.75 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

