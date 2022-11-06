State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,566 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 870,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,566 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Corteva worth $47,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at $28,000. CKW Financial Group grew its position in shares of Corteva by 1,083.7% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:CTVA opened at $65.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.79 and its 200 day moving average is $58.88. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.74 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.74.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.73.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

