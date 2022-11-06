State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 913,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,858 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Kroger were worth $43,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Kroger by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 18,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 291.6% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 34,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 25,401 shares during the period. WJ Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 100.5% in the second quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 446.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 27,363 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Performance

NYSE KR opened at $46.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $40.18 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.52.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kroger to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Kroger from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Kroger to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.