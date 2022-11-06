State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 44,000 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,120,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $43,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 73.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,857,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,609,929,000 after purchasing an additional 22,890,585 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859,100 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $345,861,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5,232.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,211,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,767,000. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.74. 27,082,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,246,364. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.49 and its 200-day moving average is $43.09.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.03.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

