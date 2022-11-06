State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in American Tower were worth $32,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its position in American Tower by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in American Tower by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its position in American Tower by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $203.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,788,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,188. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $294.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.53.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.33%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMT. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.47.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

