State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,641,338 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 82,288 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.3% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $184,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,456 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 14.0% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 30,318 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 24.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 683,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $34,825,000 after purchasing an additional 132,789 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $2,101,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.2% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 16,649 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.24. The company had a trading volume of 17,599,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,960,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.94 and a 200 day moving average of $45.23. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 56.62%.

A number of research firms have commented on VZ. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

