State of Michigan Retirement System Has $36.51 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,977 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $36,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.56. 9,416,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,734,740. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The firm has a market cap of $130.82 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 93.62%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet cut CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial increased their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.33.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

