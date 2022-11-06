State of Michigan Retirement System Has $41.30 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 418,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $41,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 29,966,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,872,000 after acquiring an additional 15,563,879 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,187,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,417,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,740 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,511,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,066,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,309 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,604,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,081,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,553 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE:PM traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,990,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,557,719. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.22.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

