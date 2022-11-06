State of Michigan Retirement System Has $54.42 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,190 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System owned 0.05% of Intuit worth $54,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,572,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,489 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,621,832 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,842,000 after buying an additional 1,005,234 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,041,402,000 after buying an additional 962,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,048,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,525,279,000 after buying an additional 919,626 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,683.3% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 652,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $251,371,000 after buying an additional 615,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTU. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $538.79.

In other news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,476.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU traded down $3.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $361.19. 3,187,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,606. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $101.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $411.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $413.97. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.03%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

