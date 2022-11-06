State of Michigan Retirement System Has $71.27 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,132,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $71,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on KO. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

KO traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.26. The company had a trading volume of 9,726,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,685,619. The company has a market capitalization of $256.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

