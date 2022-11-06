Status Trading Up 2.4% Over Last Week (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Status has a total market cap of $101.98 million and approximately $4.67 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0294 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,243.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00007884 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005606 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019376 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00038712 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00049532 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000405 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00022706 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004648 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Status Token Profile

SNT is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02973751 USD and is up 4.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $7,768,110.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

