Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,820,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,154,201,000 after purchasing an additional 801,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,579,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,937,000 after purchasing an additional 131,147 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,719,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,294,000 after purchasing an additional 111,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,515,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,904,000 after purchasing an additional 48,398 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STLD. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.57.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 4.2 %

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

STLD stock opened at $95.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.54 and a 12 month high of $100.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 6.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 701,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,618,650.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Steel Dynamics

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.