Stephens Lowers Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) to Equal Weight

Stephens downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $65.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FIS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $109.34.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS stock opened at $60.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.25. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $56.53 and a 52 week high of $122.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.86.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 122.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,853,031.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,853,031.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,240 shares of company stock valued at $18,934,354 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 69.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 81,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 32.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.