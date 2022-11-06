StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Hallmark Financial Services Stock Performance
HALL stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.07. Hallmark Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The insurance provider reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($2.11). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 29.19% and a negative net margin of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $84.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.99 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Hallmark Financial Services will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hallmark Financial Services
Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.
Further Reading
