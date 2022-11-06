StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of DFFN opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DFFN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.29). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 101,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

