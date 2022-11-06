StockNews.com Lowers Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IIPR. JMP Securities cut their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Compass Point raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Innovative Industrial Properties Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $112.14 on Thursday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12-month low of $87.47 and a 12-month high of $288.02. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 24.10, a quick ratio of 55.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.57.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.44). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.80 dividend. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 138.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.22 per share, for a total transaction of $94,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 212,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,003,659.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovative Industrial Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 102.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

(Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

See Also

