STP Trading 1.1% Higher This Week (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 5th. One STP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0432 or 0.00000204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. STP has a total market cap of $75.50 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, STP has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About STP

STPT is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,746,586,944 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official website is stp.network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,648,670,278.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04363542 USD and is up 3.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $4,189,049.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

