Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Reduces Stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,261 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 70,630 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of BP by 10,274.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 2,050,341 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BP by 22.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,928,397 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $54,837,000 after buying an additional 351,830 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in shares of BP by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 920,369 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,059,000 after buying an additional 12,918 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,904,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of BP by 39.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 725,699 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $21,336,000 after buying an additional 205,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

BP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities boosted their price target on BP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on BP to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on BP from GBX 510 ($5.90) to GBX 535 ($6.19) in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.79.

Shares of BP stock opened at $33.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.41. The company has a market cap of $106.51 billion, a PE ratio of -9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BP p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $25.33 and a 12-month high of $34.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3604 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. BP’s payout ratio is presently -41.40%.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

