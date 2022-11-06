Streakk (STKK) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $430,466.00

Streakk (STKK) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 6th. Streakk has a market cap of $3.24 billion and $430,466.00 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streakk token can currently be purchased for $324.31 or 0.01530675 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Streakk has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Streakk Profile

Streakk was first traded on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 320.44194193 USD and is up 7.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $534,294.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streakk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streakk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

